Rugby

Kolisi’s return timely to test battle readiness for bigger Bok challenges

A particularly taxing year for SA with away engagements in New Zealand, France and Ireland

15 July 2025 - 18:09
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There is a timely return for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Saturday's one-off Test against Georgia in Mbombela.

His return is significant as it gives the Bok brains trust a proper insight into his battle readiness for the Rugby Championship that starts next month.

Kolisi, whose season has been interrupted by injury, is no stranger to making rapid recoveries before heated battles. This was perhaps best evidenced with his return to fitness from a serious knee injury before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He will also be relieved to return to the field as the Springboks deepened their player depth not just in personnel but experience before the 2027 World Cup.

This is a particularly taxing year for the Boks, with away engagements in New Zealand, France and Ireland. Squad renewal may become a hot topic should the back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions fall off the pace this year.

“We wanted to make sure Siya is 100% fit before selecting him,” said head coach Rassie Erasmus.

As expected the Boks have again widened their player pool by giving debuts to Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche for this weekend's clash at Mbombela Stadium.

Venter, who was called up to the squad in June as injury cover at prop, will start in a new front row with fellow prop Fouche and hooker Van der Merwe, who both had their first taste of Springbok rugby in the team’s 54-7 victory against the Barbarians in Cape Town.

“Boan, Marnus and Neethling have been training hard and deserve their chance,” said Erasmus. “Marnus and Neethling played against the Barbarians, so they have an idea of what international rugby is about, while Boan has shown great potential at club level and with the squad in the past few weeks and we are looking forward to seeing him play.”

Venter, Van der Merwe and Fouche will be put to the Test against a nation that prides itself in their scrummaging. One of Georgia's main exports are their props to other leagues in Europe.

The three uncapped front rankers will increase the number of newly capped players this season to seven after Vincent Tshituka (flanker), Cobus Wiese, Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop) and Ethan Hooker (utility back) made their Test debuts against Italy.

Nobody can accuse Erasmus of resting on his World Cup laurels. His team features only five players who started last week and eight in total from the match-23 that defeated Italy 45-0 in Gqeberha.

The inclusion of Kolisi and Venter in the squad, meanwhile, increases the size of the group used by Erasmus so far this season to 46 players, with the matchday squad featuring 15 Rugby World Cup winners.

Making major changes to his squad for the inbound matches have meant the Boks at times lacked continuity and cohesion but even when those commodities were in short supply they found ways to assert themselves in the 2-0 Test series win over Italy and the clash against the Barbarians.

