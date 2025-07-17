Wales locked out of Lions as Curry named to start first Test

Tom Curry was named at openside flanker in the British & Irish Lions team for the first Test against Australia on Saturday, ensuring the tourists would field a Test team without a Welshman for the first time since the late 19th century.

Welsh hopes of a presence in the side had rested on poacher Jac Morgan but coach Andy Farrell preferred England's Curry in the starting side with Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum covering the loose forwards on the bench.

Farrell has gone for a conventional number eight in Jack Conan at the back of the scrum with his Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne completing the back row at blindside flanker.