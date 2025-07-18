Rugby

Big dreams and tight budgets are Rugby Africa’s dilemma

18 July 2025 - 10:00 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
There are more than 40 Rugby Africa member nations. Namibia and Zimbabwe contest the final of the continent's Cup in Kampala on Saturday, where the winner will earn a place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
There are more than 40 Rugby Africa member nations. Namibia and Zimbabwe contest the final of the continent's Cup in Kampala on Saturday, where the winner will earn a place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Image: 123RF

Namibia and Zimbabwe contest the final of the Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala on Saturday, where the winner will earn a place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia and represent a continent with big ambitions in the game but scarce resources to fulfil them.

Namibia have appeared at every World Cup since 1999, while Zimbabwe contested the first two in 1987 and 1991, but have not been back since.

They beat Namibia 32-10 last year, suggesting their chances are good.

Namibia’s success at reaching the global showpiece event is largely down to their exposure to the South African rugby ecosystem that is among the best in the world, helping to polish the country’s rough diamonds.

There is no shortage of passion for the game across Africa, from Morocco and Algeria in the north, Senegal and Ivory Coast in the west, to Kenya and Uganda in the east.

Boks still get bang for their Bomb Squad: Kwagga

‘We know we weren’t at our best but it is something we want to correct’
Sport
16 hours ago

Madagascar sees crowds of up to 30,000 supporters at domestic fixtures, sometimes more than football, which reigns supreme as the number one sport on the continent.

However, taking the enthusiasm and turning it into developing teams that can be competitive on a global scale beyond South Africa's Springboks is a huge challenge.

"People often ask, ‘Why does only Namibia qualify for the World Cup?’," Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah said in an interview with Reuters.

"The truth is sport is big business. Countries such as England receive more than £150m (R3.5bn) annually to fund their national rugby programmes.

"In contrast, the entire continent of Africa, excluding South Africa, receives about $2m (R35m). That disparity limits what we can do.

"We have more than 40 Rugby Africa member nations. Air travel alone, say, from Dakar to Madagascar, can cost upwards of $2,000 (R35,533) per person. Development isn’t only about passion, it’s about resources.

"We need funding to sustain age-grade competitions, develop women’s rugby and run grassroots programmes continent-wide. Infrastructure continues to be lacking."

Junior Boks, Baby Blacks set to write another chapter in special rivalry

‘A final between these two teams is fantastic for rugby,’ says SA coach Foote
Sport
1 day ago

However, it is not all doom and gloom.

Mensah, who is a member of World Rugby’s Executive Board, said African governments are starting to see the value in investing in the game beyond the millions  they generally put into football annually.

"We’ve seen massive buy-in recently," he said.

"Uganda’s government committed more than 3bn shillings (R15bn) to host the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup. Morocco, Ghana and Ivory Coast have all supported events financially.

"Morocco allocates more than 1% of its GDP to grassroots sport, including rugby. There’s real momentum.

"This shows we’re not solely reliant on World Rugby. The more governments invest, the more attractive we become to sponsors. It’s a multi-step strategy, first governments, then sponsors. That’s how we scale the game." 

Reuters

MARK KEOHANE | The question is how, not if, the Boks will win — by Georgia!

The Eastern Europeans are a feisty lot with notable size and ability to be a menace in the collisions and at the scrums
Sport
6 hours ago

First Bok cap whets Cobus Wiese’s appetite for more

‘When your brother is on the field or in the same team as you, it’s easy to get yourself up for it.’
Sport
1 day ago

Kolisi back for Boks against Georgia as Wiese gets four-match ban

Suspension means Bok No 8 will miss Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks
Sport
2 days ago

READ MORE:

Rugby considers its spot under the Arabian sun, and new, wealthy markets

As the game’s biggest cash cow the World Cup is there for the milking, and the Gulf is interested.
Sport
3 months ago

WATCH | Bare-knuckle moraingy steps into Madagascar's urban spotlight

Dating back to the 17th century, moraingy originated on Madagascar's west coast as war training and an initiation rite.
News
2 months ago

Markus Muller is bringing a buzz to schools rugby

Markus Muller, captain of Paarl Gimnasium, is making the No 13 jersey the most talked about in schools rugby this year.
Sport
2 months ago

Cricket transformation more than a numbers game

Greater equity is needed in the sport so poorer areas can get the resources to develop players
Sport
4 months ago

Junior Boks, Baby Blacks set to write another chapter in special rivalry

‘A final between these two teams is fantastic for rugby,’ says SA coach Foote
Sport
1 day ago

Kolisi’s return timely to test battle readiness for bigger Bok challenges

A particularly taxing year for SA with away engagements in New Zealand, France and Ireland.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Expecting to watch Boks for free is absurd — in fact we’re lucky ... Sport
  2. Boks' popularity put to the test Sport
  3. Tickets, please: watching the Springboks has become a box office event Sport
  4. EDITORIAL | Lack of public support for Banyana at Wafcon is disappointing Opinion & Analysis
  5. We are supported by good Samaritans: Machaka on how superfans attend Bafana ... Sport

Most read

  1. POLL | Did McKenzie bite off more than he could chew with his R90m VAR promise? Soccer
  2. VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs narrowly lose last game in Netherlands to FC Twente Soccer
  4. Golden Arrows and Chippa close in on former Royal AM players Soccer
  5. POLL | Do you think Andile Mpisane will revive his football career at his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Out of This World: The Most Valuable Martian Meteorite Ever Sold | Bidding ...
Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne Talks Tariffs | Bloomberg ...