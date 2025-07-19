Junior Boks end 13-year wait for World Rugby U20 Championship title

South Africa are the World Rugby U20 Championship winners for the first time since 2012 after deservedly beating New Zealand 23-15 in Rovigo, with Junior Springboks captain Riley Norton calling it “the greatest day of my life.”

Junior Boks exerted pressure straight from the kick-off, forcing New Zealand to kick the ball out in their own 22.

Having been so impressive during their tournament with their incisive back play, this time the Junior Boks proved they could play more directly too, Xola Nyali scoring the game’s first try from a driving maul.

They then produced an incredible defensive set to keep out New Zealand phase after phase. But South Africa were eventually penalised and from the resulting lineout, New Zealand came up with a clever trick play for Jayden Sa to touch down in the corner.