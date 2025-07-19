Springboks down Georgia during a thrilling encounter in Mbombela

This performance by the Springboks only touched the edges of the realm of rout but to be fair it was more about the route they pursued to this year's Rugby Championship for the defending champions.

There was much tinkering in selection with 46 players chosen across four matches and as a result continuity and cohesion was sacrificed at the altar of squad depth.

The mixing and matching will be reduced in the two home Tests against Australia as head coach Rassie Erasmus fine tunes his selections ahead to their most pressing engagement of the year against the All Blacks in Auckland.

In Georgia they had opponents full of fight and fervour but the Springboks gradually sapped their energy from their fired-up tourists.

With the game gradually loosening there were times the Springboks were overzealous in the way they expressed themselves in attack but by then they had earned the right through the toil of their forwards.

There were times they dazzled but first they had to meet the challenge of the Georgians head-on.