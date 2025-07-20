Van der Merwe spoke with reverence about operating in a rarefied atmosphere. The debutants were well prepared for the blowtorch physicality Georgia were keen to inflict.
“We knew what it would be like in a physical confrontation. We train against Ox and Wilco [Louw]. South Africa is No.1 because of the way they train. No club comes close to that,” Van der Merwe said.
Mentally, becoming a Springbok is a process that percolates. “It is still sinking in. Wow! I had to tell myself it is actually happening. Tomorrow morning I'll tell my wife I'm a Bok.”
Erasmus also had reason to enthuse, though also curbed his enthusiasm, possibly in recognition of the challenges ahead.
He has added to the Bok depth while leaving the win column uncompromised.
Even when they go into battle with a less recognisable line-up Bok fans will find it deeply reassuring that their team is devilishly difficult to beat.
The Springboks have lost just once in their last 13 Tests. They are hard to beat and as evidenced on the blip they suffered in Santiago, Argentina last year, that body blow wasn't from the hand of the opposition.
‘We saw where we need to work hard’: Not picture perfect for Boks
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
He may be partial to flattering imagery but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was careful not to 'Photoshop' what he observed from his team in their first four matches this season. The Bok coach admitted after his team vanquished Georgia 55-10 on Saturday that they weren't picture perfect.
The games against the Barbarians, Italy [two-Test series] and Georgia afforded the coach to target distinct, though in some cases, contrasting objectives.
He admitted casting his selection net wide cost his team continuity, cohesion and rhythm but that the overall objectives were largely met.
“We won four games and scored 50 points in almost all of them,” Erasmus reminded. “Our defence wasn't bad. We used 46 players and when you don't have continuity you can get loose at times. And that's what we did. Eventually though we won the game by a comfortable margin,” he said about the nine-try performance in Mbombela.
“Overall the picture isn't bad but it is far from perfect.”
With personnel changes the order of the day, the Boks lost some of their authority in areas they usually wear the sheriff's badge.
“We saw where we need to work hard. At the breakdowns teams are coming hard at us. Then we are a little stop, start. Overall we are far from perfect.
“We learnt a lot while we were winning. It is a lot nicer learning when you are winning than losing.”
On that score Erasmus was pleased his team was able to find the try line, even when they weren't firing on all cylinders. “We scored around 50 points in each game and the defence wasn't too bad.”
He was quick to remind, though, defence coach Jerry Flannery would have been irritated no end by the Boks conceding 24 points against Italy in the first Test.
There were times, too, when the Rugby World Cup holders failed to fully assert themselves in the set pieces. Amid personnel changes there were some wonky line-outs but perhaps more pressing was some of the inconsistencies that crept into their scrum.
Without the injured Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff the Boks don't have the depth that made them such a compelling force a year or so ago. Ox Nché and Wilco Louw are rampaging scrummagers but the Bok supply line doesn't carry the same reputational weight.
Ever seeking improvement the coach thrust a brand new front row into battle against Georgia. Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche emerged from their debut with credentials intact, but again not all the images were flattering.
“He made a few errors here and there,” said Erasmus of hooker Van der Merwe. “Marnus is a future Springbok. He wasn't outstanding but he showed one only really settles after three, four matches before feeling comfortable in the environment.
“Boan did well. He really did well.”
Springboks down Georgia during thrilling encounter in Mbombela
