POLL | Are Springbok ticket prices leaving loyal fans behind?

21 July 2025
Faf de Klerk during the Springboks' Incoming Series win against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Faf de Klerk during the Springboks' Incoming Series win against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

While the Springboks continue to make history around the world many fans say they're being priced out of the experience as ticket prices come under fire. 

As reigning Rugby World Cup champions, South Africa holds a record four titles — won in 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023 — and are the only team to have won half the tournaments they've played in. They’re also one of just two nations to win back-to-back World Cups.

Many argue match ticket prices are unaffordable for the average South African.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has acknowledged the complaints and said government is working with stakeholders to make matches more accessible.

“The Springboks ticket prices will have to come down. [The] Springboks are a national essence,” McKenzie told parliament after his department’s budget vote debate.

The question we ask is: are the prices expensive or are they appropriate according to the team's status as repeat champs on the world stage? 

