Siya Kolisi gears up for 100th Bok cap as he shows no signs of slowing down
'Whether it happens this year or next, doesn't matter to me,' says captain after return against Georgia
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Siya Kolisi made a triumphant return to the international stage in the Springboks' 55-10 victory over Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday — his first Test appearance since November 23 last year.
Despite the lengthy absence through injury, the 34-year-old flanker delivered a typically high-octane performance earning his 93rd Test cap. He missed the Springboks’ recent outings against the Barbarians and Italy with a niggling setback, but showed no signs of rust in his comeback.
Kolisi is closing in on a major career milestone, with only seven more appearances needed to join Willie le Roux — who reached his 100th cap in the second Test against Italy — in the exclusive Bok centurion club.
With 10 more Tests on the calendar this year, including six Rugby Championship fixtures, South Africa's inspirational skipper is on course to hit triple figures during the end-of-year tour to Europe.
“My body feels good and I am trying not to think about the 100 Tests because that will be a huge honour,” Kolisi said.
“It doesn't matter to me where in the world we are when it happens, but it will probably be on the end-of-year tour. But whether it happens this year or next doesn't matter to me.
“I just wanted to get my first opportunity to play a Test this year against Georgia because the guys in my position who have played this year have done well. I still have that hunger, I want to be here.”
Looking further ahead, Kolisi has set his sights on the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. While the respect he commands as a leader is oceanic in scale, the veteran knows it is his performance, not his reputation, that will keep him in the green and gold jersey.
Fortunately, head coach Rassie Erasmus has a track record of backing seasoned players, famously selecting 38-year-old Schalk Brits and 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen for past World Cup squads.
“The end goal is the next World Cup, I want to be there,” Kolisi said.
