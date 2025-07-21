The South African Under-20 rugby team arrives back in the country on Monday.
They beat six-time champions New Zealand in Italy on Saturday evening to win their World Rugby Under 20 Championship for the first time since 2012, breaking a 13-year drought.
South Africa's men now hold the world championship titles at senior and junior level, as well as in the sevens format.
WATCH | Junior Boks return to South Africa as U-20 world champs
Courtesy of SABC
