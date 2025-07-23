Erasmus names experience and young blood in Bok squad for Australia Tests

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus selected a strong 37-man squad for the first two Tests in the Rugby Championship against Australia, featuring 24 World Cup-winners and five players who made their Test debuts during their successful Incoming Series.

The Bok coach also invited three young players who were members of the triumphant Junior Bok World Rugby Under-20 Championship squad — Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste, and Haashim Pead — to train with the group during their two-week conditioning camp in Johannesburg starting on Sunday.

The five players who earned their first Springbok Test caps in July are utility back Ethan Hooker, props Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Boan Venter, hooker Marnus van der Merwe and utility forward Cobus Wiese.

Bath prop Thomas du Toit has been granted a compulsory two-week rest as agreed with the Gallagher Premiership, though he is eligible to be called up at any stage should the need arise. No 8 Jasper Wiese is serving a four-week suspension, ruling him out of this squad.