Rugby

Springboks’ Eben Etzebeth to publish book about his life journey

23 July 2025 - 15:51
Eben Etzebeth at a Springbok press conference at Southern Sun Hyde Park in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth says he will publish his debut book, Unlocked, which tells the story of his life.

Etzebeth shared the book cover on Instagram. 

“I'm proud to announce that I wrote a book. My story, from growing up in Goodwood to my aspirations, challenges I faced and what it took to wear the green and gold,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, this one is for you.”

The 34-year-old lock joins a long list of Springbok stars who have written books, including captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.

The book will be available online and in major bookshops, said Etzebeth.

“You can pre-order it online from Takealot, Exclusive Books, Wordsworth, Readers Warehouse, Loot and major bookshops. It is also available in the UK — feel free to look at Amazon UK, Waterstones and more.”

Etzebeth is one of the biggest names in South African rugby. He was named Springboks captain in 2017 and contributed to the team's success. In 2019 and 2023 he played a crucial role in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup wins. He has won more than 130 caps for the Springboks, making him the most capped player in Springbok history.

