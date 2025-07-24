Ringrose concussion forces late change to Lions for second Test in Oz

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell praised Garry Ringrose for selflessly withdrawing himself from the second Test against Australia after the Ireland centre's concussion symptoms returned on Thursday.

Ringrose was set to form an all-Ireland midfield with Bundee Aki at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday but pulled out after training, ensuring Scotland centre Huw Jones retained the number 13 jersey.

Ringrose also missed last week's 27-19 win over Australia in the first Test in Brisbane because of concussion.

“It's head-related again,” Farrell said in Melbourne.

“There was no incident. He was feeling good [before]. It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100 per cent. For the team as well, not just for Garry.”