Lions boss Farrell focused on series sweep after Melbourne victory

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell is determined to keep his team focused on winning the third and final Test against Australia after the tourists wrapped up the series by beating the Wallabies 29-26 in Melbourne on Saturday.

Hugo Keenan's last-minute try secured the win at Melbourne Cricket Ground that gave the Lions an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

“The plan will stay the same,” Farrell said. “Win or lose we trust the plan ahead.”

It was the Lions' first series win since they beat the Wallabies 2-1 in 2013, and Farrell believes the achievement has earned his players the right to be considered Lions legends.

“We've made history haven't we, so does that warrant that kind of tag?” he said. “Why not? We came to do what we've done tonight and we should all celebrate.”

The Lions had to do it the hard way in Melbourne, coming back from 23-5 down in the first half before narrowing the deficit to six points just before the break.