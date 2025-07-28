Lions boss Farrell focused on series sweep after Melbourne victory
British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell is determined to keep his team focused on winning the third and final Test against Australia after the tourists wrapped up the series by beating the Wallabies 29-26 in Melbourne on Saturday.
Hugo Keenan's last-minute try secured the win at Melbourne Cricket Ground that gave the Lions an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
“The plan will stay the same,” Farrell said. “Win or lose we trust the plan ahead.”
It was the Lions' first series win since they beat the Wallabies 2-1 in 2013, and Farrell believes the achievement has earned his players the right to be considered Lions legends.
“We've made history haven't we, so does that warrant that kind of tag?” he said. “Why not? We came to do what we've done tonight and we should all celebrate.”
The Lions had to do it the hard way in Melbourne, coming back from 23-5 down in the first half before narrowing the deficit to six points just before the break.
Tadhg Beirne's bulldozing try just before the hour mark reduced the gap further and Keenan's last-minute effort decided the match and the series.
“These are one of the moments in your life you will cherish, this will live long in the memory,” said captain Maro Itoje.
“Often in sport you have to move on to the next thing and focus on what's next, focus on the next challenge and no doubt we will do that after tonight's celebration but every now and again it's important to savour the moment.”
Australia coach Joe Schmidt is confident the Wallabies are on an upward trajectory despite seeing his side slip the series-deciding defeat at the MCG.
The nature of the performance from a Wallabies side that held an 18-point lead over the tourists at one point before Hugo Keenan's last-gasp winning try has given Schmidt belief his team are moving in the right direction.
“I think they are progressing,” said the New Zealander. “It's never linear. It always tends to ebb and flow.
“Our challenge is to try and be as consistent as we can, even within the game. When you build a lead of 23-5 and that slips, that's hugely disappointing. Particularly when it happens in the last play of the game.
“We are trying to build consistency, we're trying to play a brand of rugby that entertains people and at the same time a brand of rugby we enjoy playing.
“I'm really proud of the effort the players put in and I'm really disappointed for them.”
Schmidt's side for the third Test is likely to be missing wing Harry Potter, who was replaced by Tate McDermott in the 19th minute of the game.
“I don't think Harry Potter will be fit, that's a hamstring injury that looked severe enough to put him out for a period of time, so that might be an opportunity for somebody else,” said Schmidt.
“We've got a fair few bumps and bruises, including some fallout from the last action of the game and we'll get players checked out and see how they come through.”
The Wallabies have announced former New Zealand lock Tom Donnelly will join the set-up as an assistant coach ahead of the Rugby Championship. He will replace the departing Geoff Parling.
Reuters