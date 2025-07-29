Itoje’s Lions dreaming of peak performance in third Wallabies Test
Centre Ringrose ruled out of the third Test against Australia due to concussion protocols
British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje says the tourists have not yet played their best rugby in Australia and are looking to this weekend's dead rubber third Test to produce a landmark performance and sweep the series.
The Lions locked up series honours with a dramatic victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne last weekend but Itoje said there was no shortage of motivation heading into Saturday's clash at Stadium Australia.
“I guess we want to be part of something very special,” the lock forward told reporters on Tuesday.
“Winning a Test series, obviously, is extremely special, but what would be an absolute dream would be to go out there and perform to the level we think we can perform to and win the third game
“While the first two games have been great because we've got two wins, there's still a feeling that we probably haven't put it together in the way we know that we can.
“And I think that's the exciting thing for us. We want to chase down that, that performance that we've been searching for.”
The Lions got back to training in Sydney on Tuesday after celebrating the series-sealing triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Itoje, who was part of the Lions squad that drew the 2017 Test series in New Zealand and lost narrowly in South Africa in 2021, said the achievement was “right up there” in his career highlights.
“You want to be a part of being a Lion, that in of itself is a humongous achievement, but you want to be a part of a series-winning side,
“Speaking to some of the guys from 2013, speaking to some of the golden oldies from '97, they look back and have such fond memories.
“You want to be a winning Lion. You want to be part of that esteemed group.”
No Lions squad since the 1974 tour of South Africa has managed to go unbeaten through a Test series, while the Wallabies have not been swept by the tourists since 1904.
“This is a huge game,” said Itoje. “The Wallabies ... have shown the quality side they are and I know they're going to be hungry. They're going to be up for it.
“But we also want to make some history this weekend. If we can get another win, that would be amazing.”
Lions centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the third Test against Australia as he goes through the 12-day concussion protocols.
Ringrose was initially selected to play in last weekend's second Test in Melbourne, which the Lions won to seal the series, but withdrew after experiencing concussion symptoms in training.
Saturday's match was probably his last realistic chance of playing a Test for the Lions and assistant coach Andrew Goodman said the 30-year-old was devastated.
“Garry was playing some amazing rugby through this tour, and it's been a dream of his for so long to represent the Lions, and he's managed to do that,” the New Zealander said in Sydney.
“But he wanted to be a Test match Lion, so it's been devastating for him. Everyone knows Garry's a great lad and a great team man. The boys have all been disappointed for him.”
Goodman said the other players who were unavailable for selection for the second Test because of injury — winger Mack Hansen (foot), lock Joe McCarthy (foot) and centre Sione Tuipulotu (hamstring) — all took part in training on Tuesday.
