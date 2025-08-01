B&I Lions look to history, Wallabies to pride in series finale

The British & Irish Lions have history on their minds as they head into Saturday's third and final clash with the Wallabies determined to sweep a Test series for the first time in living memory.

No Lions team have even gone unbeaten in a Test series since Willie John McBride's Invincibles in South Africa in 1974, when a controversial draw in the fourth match denied them the sweep.

The Lions did sweep Argentina 4-0 in 1927 and also beat the Wallabies 2-0 three times in the 1950s and 1960s as part of losing tours of New Zealand, but you would need to go back to 1904 for the last 3-0 triumph on a trip solely to Australia.

For coach Andy Farrell, however, the importance of the sweep is simply that it was something the Lions had committed to achieving as a squad before heading to Australia.

“Hopefully [the tour] will be remembered for the type of rugby that we played and the way that we went about it together. That's it,” he said after naming his team on Thursday.