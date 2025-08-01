Tests, training camp set Boks up for Championship defence: Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks are gearing up for a testing Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off against the Wallabies at Ellis Park on August 16.

The Bok coach stressed the importance of their two-week training camp saying it was vital in ensuring the coaches, players, and entire management team were aligned and prepared for the competition.

The Springboks won the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2019 last year in an impressive campaign in which they suffered only one defeat – against Argentina by a single point in Santiago del Estero. Erasmus’ charges will aim to defend their title this year and retain the Freedom Cup against the All Blacks and Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate against the Wallabies.

The Boks begin their campaign with back-to-back Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town, before facing the All Blacks in successive matches in Auckland and Wellington. They face Argentina in Durban and London.