The Wallabies restored a huge amount of pride by beating the British & Irish Lions 22-12 in a weather-disrupted third Test on Saturday to hand the visitors their only loss of their nine-match tour of Australia.
Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen scored tries either side of a 40-minute delay for a lightning warning, and Tate McDermott added a third late in the game to ensure Australia would not be swept 3-0 by the Lions for the first time since 1904.
Jac Morgan and Will Stuart scored tries for the tourists, who had secured series honours for the first time since their last visit to Australia in 2013 by winning the first two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne.
Wallabies restore pride with third Test win over Lions
Image: Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via REUTERS
