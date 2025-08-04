Black Ferns win boosts Bok Women’s confidence for World Cup

Springbok Women coach Swys de Bruin applauded his side after they outplayed New Zealand’s Black Ferns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday night to end their Rugby World Cup preparations on a positive note.

De Bruin said the 41-24 victory, overturning a 34-26 defeat from last weekend, provided a number of positive outcomes for the coaches and players.

“I think we are now close to where we wanted to be a few weeks out from the Rugby World Cup,” said De Bruin.

“The team really played well and executed the tweaks we made very well, and that delivered not only a winning result, but also a boost of confidence to the squad and management.

“We worked hard to get to this point and I can honestly say this was one of the best performances we had since I joined the squad just over a year ago.”