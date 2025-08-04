Loose forward Parker earns All Blacks call-up for Rugby Championship

Loose forward Simon Parker earned his first call-up to the All Blacks squad on Monday, while Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returned to the fold for the Rugby Championship after missing the July series against France because of injury.

Waikato Chiefs flanker Parker was the only uncapped player selected by coach Scott Robertson in the 36-man squad, though rookie prop Tevita Mafileo, scrumhalf Kyle Preston and utility back Leroy Carter were named as injury cover for the trip to Argentina.

Parker will join a strong band of loose forwards with Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Sititi, Peter Lakai and Luke Jacobson.

“He's a big man, he's been incredibly consistent all year,” Robertson said of Parker.

“He's physical but he's really accurate. He's intimidating.”