Bok coach Erasmus building squad depth by inviting young guns to camp

08 August 2025 - 14:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus with Junior Boks Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead who were invited to the conditioning camp.
Image: SA Rugby

With the World Cup next year, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is focused on increasing squad depth. 

Erasmus and his technical team concluded a two-week conditioning camp in Johannesburg this week which included three Junior Springbok World Rugby U-20 Championship winners, Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead. 

Hlekani, Jooste and Pead were invited to train with the Springboks for the past two weeks, which is in line with Erasmus’ plans to nurture young talent. 

“It was fantastic to have Bathobele, Cheswill and Haashim with us and it was impressive to see their enthusiasm and the way they grabbed the opportunity on and off the field,” said Erasmus, as the Boks shifted attention to preparations for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia next weekend at Ellis Park. 

“We were pleased with the way they slotted into the training sessions and used the time to interact with the Springbok players and learn from them, though we made it clear there was no pressure on them to grasp all our structures and systems.  

“It was rather an opportunity for them to experience how we operate in the team and to expose them to what is required to perform at this level and they embraced the opportunity. 

“It was good to see how they took the time to understand our structures and how they used this chance to engage the players on a one-on-one basis. 

“They all have bright futures and we hope the experience they gained and the lessons learnt will set them in good stead as they look to develop their careers and strive to reach this level in the coming years.”  

The players said the opportunity to take part in the camp inspired them to keep giving their best and motivated them to make the step up to this level. 

“The past two weeks with the Boks have been incredible,” said Jooste, who played for the SA U-18 side last year. 

“As a Junior Bok, it was a privilege to be among the best and though it was tough, I learnt a lot. I walk away with new insights, more confidence and a greater hunger to grow. 

“It was particularly memorable for me to be inspired and motivated by the players I look up to, who are already where I’d like to be. They didn’t only share their knowledge but also their energy and spirit of unity. 

“I thank everyone who made this experience possible. I am grateful for every lesson, every tip and every piece of encouragement. This is just the beginning.” 

Pead, who was in his second season with the Junior Boks this year, said it was an amazing experience. 

“I have learnt valuable lessons and the experience I gained will go a long way. Thanks to the coaches and players. I believe I have grown in the past two weeks and with these high standards it motivated me to give my best so I can reach the level they are at. 

“I am grateful for this opportunity and hope there are many more of these to come. It made me realise anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I’ll take all the lessons and apply it to my game and, hopefully, I’ll keep growing and become a better rugby player and human being,” said Pead, who was second on the list of top try scorers at the World Rugby U-20 Championship. 

Hlekani, who also played for the Junior Boks last year, thanked the Springboks for the opportunity. 

“It was special and I learnt a lot from the forwards as well as the coaching staff. The past two weeks have allowed me to improve the techniques I was lacking and the intensity of the training sessions were high, which was great for us. 

“I’ll take what I learnt and use it to improve my game. I am going to keep pushing, stay hungry and, hopefully, one day I’ll be part of this squad.” 

After the camp, Erasmus has given the players a short break and they will reassemble in Johannesburg on Sunday to prepare for the Rugby Championship Test against Australia. 

