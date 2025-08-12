Rugby

Southern heavies begin honing their World Cup squads

Old foes South Africa and Australia open this year’s Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday

12 August 2025 - 19:48 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok attack coach Tony Brown. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Springbok attack  coach Tony Brown. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER   

With two years to go until the Rugby World Cup in Australia, this year’s Rugby Championship offers an early glimpse into the plans of the southern hemisphere heavyweights as they start shaping their squads for the 2027 tournament.

South Africa and Australia open this year’s championship at Ellis Park on Saturday, while Argentina and New Zealand clash in their round-one opener in Cordoba later in the day.

The Springboks are the world champions and Rugby Championship holders, and look the team to beat again despite a tough two-Test visit to New Zealand, including Eden Park in Auckland where they have not won since 1937.

The All Blacks swept their three-match July series against an understrength France and will have eyes on regaining a title they have won for a record 20 times, boosted by facing their bitter old rivals at home.

Australia finished their British & Irish Lions series on a high with a victory in the rain in Sydney as coach Joe Schmidt continues their rebuild until he hands over the reins to Les Kiss in mid-2026.

Forget the nonsense of arrogance or humility ahead of Australia

Confidence, belief and an acknowledgement of the now. It is why every South African rugby supporter should expect the best from the Springboks ...
Sport
2 days ago

Argentina, a threat to any side on their day but also prone to inconsistency, start again as underdogs but with plenty of bite.

With the new Rugby Nations Championship to start in 2026, this will be the last southern hemisphere tournament until a likely shortened version ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has used close to 50 players in 2025 in easy wins over Italy (twice) and Georgia, but it will be a step up in quality against Australia in Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town in the opening two rounds.

Erasmus has continued to innovate tactics and the influence of attack coach Tony Brown on their style of play has become evident.

This Springbok side is vastly improved from the one that lifted the World Cup in 2019, and is arguably also superior to the winning side in 2023.

But Erasmus admits a concern as to their battle-readiness after their July canter.

“You can look at battle-readiness in two ways,” he said. “We haven’t lost a player to injury, which bodes well for the Rugby Championship, but none of the matches we played were close. We could pick from a full squad, and we weren’t challenged tactically by Italy and Georgia, but those were physical matches.”

Erasmus names strong squad to face Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a strong team for the side’s opening Rugby Championship match against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday, with ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand may have swept France, but the consensus is they are still a work in progress for coach Scott Robertson after he took over from Ian Foster after the last World Cup.

They have talisman Beauden Barrett back from a hand injury and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod at flyhalf with Damian McKenzie also in the mix, and ahead of the return of Richie Mo’unga in 2026.

“You’ve got an Aussie team that played some great footy at the back of their Test series [against the Lions],” Robertson said. “You've got the South Africans. We know how strong they are and the Argentinians on their day are so creative. It’s a hell of a competition, very tight and just what we need.”

Schmidt is juggling injury concerns for Australia, whose last Rugby Championship title came in 2015, but expects the key trio of loose-forward Rob Valetini, lock Will Skelton and prop Taniela Tupou to be fit for Saturday. Flyhalf Tom Lynagh and prop Allan Alaalatoa remain longer-term casualties.

Argentina have several injury concerns too, but welcome back Juan Cruz Mallía, Santiago Chocobares, Marcos Kremer, Bautista Delguy, Mateo Carreras and Ignacio Ruiz from the squad that lost their July series 2-0 to an understrength England.

Reuters

After successful conditioning camp, Springboks turn attention to Australia

After a successful two-week conditioning camp, the Springboks have turned their attention to the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in ...
Sport
3 days ago

MARK KEOHANE | Here come the ... Wallabies: it’s not ‘gees’, it’s not the haka, but it’ll do

That Australian confidence is striking considering the Wallabies’ track record on South African soil, not to mention Ellis Park
Sport
4 days ago

Carlos Spencer tips Boks as clear favourites for Rugby Championship

The four southern hemisphere giants go into the championship with varied preparations after a series of incoming Tests
Sport
5 days ago

Bok coach Erasmus building squad depth by inviting young guns to camp

With the World Cup next year, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is focused on increasing squad depth.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out Soccer
  2. Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership Soccer
  3. Erasmus names strong squad to face Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  4. Maema and Kutumela on target to boost Bafana's hopes of being in last 16 at Chan Soccer
  5. Ntseki urges caution as Bafana prepare for tough Chan clash with Guinea Soccer

Latest Videos

Russian strikes pound Ukraine, Kyiv targets Moscow • FRANCE 24 English
Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News