Van der Merwe says a try would be a bonus against Wallabies but is not vital
Given another shot to add to his three Springbok appearances, winger Edwill van der Merwe is not motivated by increasing his try scoring record but in helping the team start the Rugby Championship on a winning note.
Van der Merwe will start against Australia in what is expected to be a packed Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday to add to the Test matches he has featured in against Wales, Italy and Georgia.
In those three Tests, the speedy trickster has made a strong statement by scoring five tries and he is excited to be back at a venue he used to call home as a Lions player.
Coach Rassie Erasmus picked Van der Merwe in the place of Cheslin Kolbe, who has been given an extra week of training after recovering from injury, and he is not perturbed about trying to fill the boots of the World Cup winner.
“I am excited about the opportunity to play against Australia and to take the field in a Test for the first time at Ellis Park,” said Van der Merwe. “This is an opportunity and a new challenge to improve my game. That’s where my focus is presently. There’s an expectation that if you play for the Springboks and it is hard to become one and equally hard to stay here.
“So each day we go onto the field, training is a challenge and an opportunity to improve, and the key for me is to be able to say that with each session I got better. Scoring a try will be a bonus [but] I am more focused on my position in the system.”
On what he expected against the Wallabies, Van der Merwe said they have improved in recent times.
“I have always watched and heard about the rivalry between the teams, so it’s going to be special to play against them. They are a big and physical team who started building momentum against the British and Irish Lions in Australia and they have improved a lot.
“I expect the breakdown to be a focus point in the Test and I am looking forward to it.”
Having scored five tries already in his short international career, Van der Merwe is not under pressure increase his tally.
“There is no pressure on me to score tries, but rather to ensure that I am accurate in implementing what the coaches want me to do. Scoring tries would be a bonus.
“The main challenge is to make the right decisions, both on attack and defence, especially against the stronger teams that have more experience.”