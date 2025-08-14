Van der Merwe says a try would be a bonus against Wallabies but is not vital

Given another shot to add to his three Springbok appearances, winger Edwill van der Merwe is not motivated by increasing his try scoring record but in helping the team start the Rugby Championship on a winning note.

Van der Merwe will start against Australia in what is expected to be a packed Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday to add to the Test matches he has featured in against Wales, Italy and Georgia.

In those three Tests, the speedy trickster has made a strong statement by scoring five tries and he is excited to be back at a venue he used to call home as a Lions player.

Coach Rassie Erasmus picked Van der Merwe in the place of Cheslin Kolbe, who has been given an extra week of training after recovering from injury, and he is not perturbed about trying to fill the boots of the World Cup winner.