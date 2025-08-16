Rugby

Bok captain Kolisi relishing the opportunity of playing at No 8 against the Wallabies

16 August 2025 - 11:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi adress the media ahead of Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Ellis Park..
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is relishing the opportunity of playing at No 8 when they take on Australia in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday (5.10pm). 

The Bok skipper, who will earn his 94th Test cap in Johannesburg, will start his first Test at No 8 this week after usually packing down on the side of the scrum in the No 6 jumper. 

“My role will change slightly in the line-outs and the scrums, but other than that I will be fulfilling my usual role,” Kolisi said. 

“Playing No 8 at the Sharks certainly helped me, though the role here is different. I am also not the same type of player as Jasper (Wiese) or former Bok No 8 Duane (Vermeulen) in terms of my size. 

“So I am going to give what I can offer.” 

With the new role, Kolisi will be important at the breakdown. 

“The breakdowns are going to be a big area of the game, so myself, Marco [van Staden] and Pieter-Steph [du Toit] have an important job. 

