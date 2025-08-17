All Blacks hang tough to beat Argentina 41-24

Winger Sevu Reece and substitute hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho scored two tries each as New Zealand saw off an Argentina resurgence to open their Rugby Championship campaign with a 41-24 win in Cordoba on Saturday.

Cortez Ratima and Ardie Saves also scored tries for New Zealand while Rodrigo Isgro, Tomas Albornoz and Joaquin Oviedo went over for the home team.

Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty and four conversions while Albornoz slotted over penalty and three conversions for a personal tally of 14 points.

The All Blacks' superiority showed through, although they had to see off a second-half surge from Argentina who were 31-10 down at the break but fought back to trail 31-24 before New Zealand closed out the match.

The visitors were ahead after four minutes as Barrett set the tone with a penalty before Will Jordan’s long pass sent Reece over in the corner to put New Zealand 10-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Argentina quickly countered with a try of their own as a long pass out to right winger Isgro reduced the lead to three points.