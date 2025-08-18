Rugby

Springboks suffer injury blows before second Test against Australia

18 August 2025 - 15:35 By Nick Said

j

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus briefs the media at the team's hotel in Cape Town before the second Test against Australia.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus briefs the media at the team's hotel in Cape Town before the second Test against Australia.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

As if the pain of a first defeat to Australia at Ellis Park in 62 years was not enough, South Africa face a heavy injury toll from the 38-22 defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener with captain Siya Kolisi sidelined for an extended period.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury as Australia rallied from 22 points down in a stunning second-half display and is out of the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday and probably the two-match tour to New Zealand that follows.

Kolisi is expected to be out for four weeks, which means he will miss the Springboks’ eagerly anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park on September 6, where they are seeking a first win since 1937.

Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the weekend defeat and will also miss the second game as he goes through return-to-play protocols.

Bok prop Ox Nche calls for strong response after shock loss to Wallabies

Every game now a must-win if Boks hope to lift Rugby Championship trophy
Sport
12 hours ago

Both wings from the loss, Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle), are also out for this weekend.

That should be tempered by the return from injury of experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe, who is expected to be available.

Inside centre Damian de Allende, an important cog in the backline, is also set to be fit after missing Saturday’s loss.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the team are aware of their shortcomings at Ellis Park as they tried to move the ball too expansively and were picked off by a clinical Australia.

Wallabies rise from the ashes to beat Boks at Ellis Park

Whatever was said by Australia coach Joe Schmidt during his half-time rollicking worked like a charm.
Sport
1 day ago

He said they “totally outplayed us. If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose. If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy.”

The Boks were “on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday and that is not because [attack coach] Tony [Brown] coaches that way. You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country such as Australia take their opportunities.”

South Africa will name their side on Tuesday for the second fixture in Cape Town. 

READ MORE:

Furious Erasmus hints at change in plans for second Test against Australia

Rassie Erasmus pulled no punches as he laid into his South Africa side after their second half capitulation in the stunning 38-22 loss to Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks hang tough to beat Argentina 41-24

Winger Sevu Reece and substitute hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho scored two tries each as New Zealand saw off an Argentina resurgence to open their Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wallabies earn respect by mugging Boks

Respect to the Wallabies and all the reward for Joe Schmidt’s history makers.
Sport
1 day ago

May the Bok Centurions multiply in glory

It is amazing that in the storied history of the Springboks which stretches back to 1891 when the first side squared up for a maiden Test against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok coach Erasmus forced into late change with Venter drafted onto the bench for Wessels

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced to make a late change to the squad to take on Australia in the opening match of the Rugby Championship ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry South Africa' — Dricus du Plessis loses UFC title in dominant fight Sport
  2. 'Let the best teams go through,' says Ntseki with a win against Uganda a must ... Soccer
  3. Brave Dricus du Plessis loses UFC middleweight crown in bloody fight Sport
  4. Furious Erasmus hints at change in plans for second Test against Australia Rugby
  5. Wallabies rise from the ashes to beat Boks at Ellis Park Rugby

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep103 | Toyota RAV4, Mercedes Benz A200, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Audi ...
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case continues