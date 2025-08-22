Rugby

Bok Women out to make lasting impression at the World Cup

22 August 2025 - 11:30 By SPORT REPORTER
Bok Women prop Babalwa Latsha is looking forward to the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in England.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Springbok Women’s pack of forwards came to the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup starting in England on Friday with a clear objective and desire to be among the best at the tournament.

This will be a massive driving force in their Pool D matches against Brazil, Italy and France over the next three weekends where they will be pushing for a place in the knockout stages.

Springbok Women scrum coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt said there is belief in the squad they can provide the ammunition needed for South Africa to achieve a best ever performance at the Rugby World Cup. 

Bok Women have won only three of their 18 matches to date, something the coach said has to change. 

“The pack is a proper machine and I can confidently say we rank up there with the best in the tournament,” said Johannes-Haupt. 

“They have come a long way, improving all the time, but I have to say the growth over the past season or so has been really impressive. They are so powerful, without them even realising it at times. 

“Our set piece is going to dominate and I put it out there, so strong is my belief in our players. I think were among the top three at the tournament.” 

Johannes-Haupt admitted it was an emotional time for her to return to a Women's Rugby World Cup in England, where she represented the Springbok Women in 2010. 

“This is a huge moment for me to see where we are as a team and what the road looked like from 2010,” she said. 

“It is fulfilling to see how the players are living the dream we had way back. I am so proud of the way they carry themselves as Springbok Women and how proud they are of playing here, representing us.” 

The 2010 squad won matches against Wales and Kazakhstan, but for Johannes-Haupt, the expectation of a potential top eight finish was far off back then. 

“In 2010 we could not anticipate that, so it is great to be here and experience this moment with the team,” she said. 

“The class of 2010 are proud. I know I speak for all of them, though the job is only starting on Sunday. We have a massive responsibility to take the team to a status they never had.” 

Experienced prop Babalwa Latsha said she is proud to call herself a Springbok Women rugby player: “Rugby gave me an identity and a voice. In a way, becoming a rugby player liberated me as a person. I started playing rugby by chance, but the real answer to the question is why I kept playing rugby and I am still doing that today.” 

The fact that she was accepted despite her body shape made her feel welcome, Latsha said. 

“ I was accepted for the way I looked and how I was built,” said Latsha, who will will extend her record as most capped prop in a Bok Women jersey at the Rugby World Cup. 

“I was celebrated because I was strong and did not mind running over people. That gave me the confidence that I am special and from that day my confidence grew, and I found a voice and space in life.” 

