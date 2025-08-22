The Springboks will be looking to bounce back after a shocking 38-22 defeat to the Wallabies in Johannesburg last weekend.
The South African side will face Australia again in the Rugby Championship game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday hoping to turn the tables and prove they continue to be world-class contenders.
For the Wallabies, last week’s win provides momentum heading into the second Test before they face Argentina in a pair of home Tests.
The two teams have shown they can dominate on their day, making the clash a highly anticipated showdown for rugby fans.
POLL | Will the Springboks recover from their loss against Australia last weekend?
Image: Masi Losi
TimesLIVE
