Rugby

Bok Women name experienced side for RWC opener on Sunday

23 August 2025 - 14:30 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nolusindiso Booi of South Africa is tackled during the 2024 WXV2 Rugby match against Australia women at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 5 October 2024.
Nolusindiso Booi of South Africa is tackled during the 2024 WXV2 Rugby match against Australia women at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 5 October 2024.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Springbok Women will open their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign with a squad laden with Test and World Cup experience when they take on Brazil at Franklin’s Garden in Northampton on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 3.45pm South African time.

Only four players in the starting team — Byrhandrѐ Dolf (fullback), Maceala Samboya and Ayanda Malinga (wings) and Danelle Lochner (lock) — have not played in a World Cup before, while Vainah Ubisi (lock) and Nombuyekezo Mdliki (prop) are the only replacements who have not played in the global showpiece before.

The remainder of the match-23 have already experienced the pressures of the Rugby World Cup.

In fact, the same midfield duo of Zintle Mpupha and Aphiwe Ngwevu, loose forward combination of Aseza Hele, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi and front row of Sanelisiwe Charlie, Lindelwa Gwala and Babalwa Latsha all started in the World Cup opener against France in Auckland in 2022.

The halfbacks, Nadine Roos and Libbie Janse van Rensburg, also played in that Eden Park Test, though Roos started at fullback and not scrumhalf as she will on Sunday, as did the Bok captain on that day, Nolusindiso Booi, who will again wear the number four jersey and lead her team on the field.

Catha Jacobs and Unam Tose, both on the bench in Northampton, had the same responsibilities in Auckland.

Bok Women out to make lasting impression at the World Cup

The Springbok Women’s pack of forwards came to the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup starting in England on Friday with a clear objective and desire to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

With only six of his match-day squad without RWC experience, Swys de Bruin said he is expecting a measured and calculated approach from his squad against newcomers Brazil, who will be an awkward opponent.

“Yes, we have good experience in the squad, but we also selected the team for this match based on form, combinations and more importantly, the way we need to play to be successful,” said De Bruin.

“Brazil may be the lowest ranked team in the tournament, but they have every right to be here and will come with all guns blazing.

“We have focused on our way and style of play in recent weeks and that will remain our mindset until Sunday. Of course there is a wider approach, but for us, it is all about this weekend. We need to get a strong start to this tournament and build from there.”

Booi will continue her trailblazing appearances in the Green and Gold, extending both her Test record of 52 caps, as well as that of captain (25).

Latsha (most appearances at prop), Gwala (most appearances at hooker) and Mcatshulwa (most appearances as a loose forward) will also boost personal achievements, while amongs the points scorers, Libbie Janse van Rensburg (209 points) and Zintle Mpupha (20 tries) can both extend their national mark in Test matches.

POLL | Will the Springboks recover from their loss against Australia last weekend?

The South African side will face Australia again in the Rugby Championship game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Booi made it clear though that this will not be about the individual, but a team effort.

“The last thing we can afford in this opener is us going away from our strengths, game plan and focus,” said Booi.

“Brazil have included several of their sevens stars, and they would want a loose, unstructured game with lots of space. That is the opposite to our approach this weekend.

“We need to be measured as a unit and execute when we create opportunities. Our last match we played provided us with the proof that we are at our best when we play as a team and in our structures. So, we have a clear understanding of what we need to do.”

Booi, who will play in her fourth Rugby World Cup — having made her debut in 2010 in England — said the 2025 version will be a fitting tribute to the growth of the women’s game in that time.

“Not only the way the game grew around the world, but also in our country and this team,” she said. “We have not been this well-prepared and looked after since I can remember, so it is now our turn to justify that input and deliver performances that will elevate the game even further back home.”

Springbok Women team to play Brazil in Northampton:

15 Byrhandré Dolf, 14 Maceala Samboya, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11 Ayanda Malinga, 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 9 Nadine Roos, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Sizophila Solontsi, 5 Danelle Lochner, 4 Nolusindiso Booi (captain), 3 Babalwa Latsha (vice-captain), 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie.

Replacements: 16 Micke Gunter, 17 Yonela Ngxingolo, 18 Nombuyekezo Mdliki, 19 Vainah Ubisi, 20 Lerato Makua, 21 Catha Jacobs, 22 Unam Tose, 23 Jakkie Cilliers

MORE:

Stand-in Bok captain Kriel says they are desperate to right last week's wrongs against Australia

The need to right the ship and get their Rugby Championship campaign back on course has stirred the Springboks ahead of their clash against the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Erasmus replaces injured Le Roux with Fassi for second Test against Australia

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced to replace injured veteran Willie le Roux with Aphelele Fassi at fullback for the second Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Shaken to the core, Boks must bounce back strongly and quickly

Their ranking at the conclusion of the end of year tour will determine how favourably the Boks will be drawn for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia
Sport
2 days ago

Springboks out to keep Wallabies at bay in Cape Town

When Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fronts the media, his attacking prowess is more often than not the topic of conversation.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mane sees red as Al-Nassr edge Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong thriller Soccer
  2. Ribeiro wants his contract with Sundowns terminated, sends request to Fifa for ... Soccer
  3. Trevor Manuel wants citizens to take ownership of 2027 Cricket World Cup Cricket
  4. POLL | Will the Springboks recover from their loss against Australia last ... Rugby
  5. Ngidi's wizardry leaves Australia floundering and Proteas smiling Cricket

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon