Rugby

Historic win for Argentina throws open Rugby Championship

24 August 2025 - 08:59 By Mark Gleeson
Argentina's Santiago Carreras scores a conversion against New Zealand.
Image: REUTERS/Pedro Lazaro Fernandez

Argentina won a first-ever home Test over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 29-23 on Saturday to throw wide open this year’s Rugby Championship as the home side bounced back from a resounding defeat last week.

The boot of replacement Santiago Carreras proved the difference as he kicked over three second-half penalties, leaving all four teams in the competition with one win apiece after two rounds of the Southern Hemisphere Championship.

Earlier on Saturday, South Africa had beaten Australia in Cape Town.

Billy Proctor and Fletcher Newell scored first-half tries to see New Zealand go 13-6 ahead but scores from Juan Martin Gonzalez and Gonzalo Garcia saw Argentina fight back to win after losing 41-24 to the All Blacks in Cordoba last week.

They had lost all 15 previous home tests against New Zealand, stretching back 40 years to 1985.

The two sides traded early penalties as Argentina went 6-3 up in the 15th minute, before New Zealand scored two quick tries to go 13-6 ahead.

The All Blacks had a try with their first attacking chance in the 19th minute as Codie Taylor, marking his 100th appearance, went close on the right. Then a quick shift to the other side saw Rieko Ioane held up before the line, but the ball came out quickly for Proctor to take a gap in the defence and go over.

Six minutes later, prop forward Newell barged through at pace to crash down in the corner and extend the visitors’ lead.

