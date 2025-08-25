Rugby

Bok Women turn attention to Italy after thumping minnows Brazil in WC opener

25 August 2025 - 10:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Aseza Hele is tackled by Brazil's Camilla Carvalho during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match at Franklin's Gardens.
South Africa's Aseza Hele is tackled by Brazil's Camilla Carvalho during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match at Franklin's Gardens.
Image: BackPagePix

Springbok Women’s coach Swys de Bruin has asked his charges to quickly forget about the record-breaking 66-6 victory over Brazil on Sunday and focus on their next match against Italy. 

Boks Women started their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a 10-try thumping of minnows Brazil in Northampton, but Pool D becomes tougher with their second match against Italy in York on Sunday.

The win over Brazil gave the South Africans the only try bonus point win in Pool D after France failed to score four tries in their 24-0 victory over Italy on Saturday. 

“We have to reset and all our focus will move to Italy,” said De Bruin.  

“We wanted a strong start to the tournament and got that, so well done to the players. The starting team laid the perfect foundation and the bench finished strong, so what a delightful team performance.” 

The SA coach praised his pack for good rewards in the scrums and the backs who used their opportunities well.   

South Africa, Ireland cruise to Women’s Rugby World Cup wins

Ireland eased to a 42-14 victory over Japan to get their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign off to an excellent start on Sunday, while South Africa ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“It was also pleasing that we did not concede any tries. Brazil is the lowest ranked team in the tournament and played at this level for the first time, but we had to play well to put all those points on the board.  

“We delivered an 80-minute effort and I cannot fault the effort.”   

De Bruin said there are areas which need to be worked on as they prepare for Italy, who will provide sterner test.   

“We dropped balls, made poor passes and conceded too many penalties due to a lack of discipline, all things we need to cut from our game if we want to be effective against Italy next week. 

“The ball protection at times was also not up to standard and our breakdown work needs to be better. We have good momentum though and will use that in our preparation in York this week.” 

Bok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi praised the players for their 80-minute performance.   

Historic win for Argentina throws open Rugby Championship

Argentina won a first-ever home Test over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 29-23 on Saturday to throw wide open this year’s Rugby Championship as ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We really played for 80-minutes. There was a time early in the first half where we lost a little bit of structure, but the team came back well. The replacements also did what was expected.  

“Winning a game at the World Cup in such a manner is something I am proud of as captain.” 

For Booi, the next week will be vital as they prepare to take on Italy because another victory will confirm their spot in the quarter-finals. 

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves. They have been in the top 10 in the world rankings for a long time and will hurt after their defeat to France, so we will have to be at our best.” 

Booi said the plans for their next match will be laid out in training this week. 

“The coaches have a plan and strategies for the clash. They got it spot-on for the Brazil game, so the playing squad have full confidence in what they will prepare for us for next weekend. Our responsibility is to rest and recover well to be ready for the coming week.” 

READ MORE:

Bok Women name experienced side for RWC opener on Sunday

The Springbok Women will open their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign with a squad laden with Test and World Cup experience when they take on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks bounce back against Wallabies in gritty win ahead of All Blacks showdown

The Springboks bounced back — but not before the Wallabies required them to exhibit all their Rugby World Cup-winning qualities here on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

As Mr Reliable, Handré Pollard reaffirms his position in Bok team

He did not provide the panacea for all their ills but with comforting reliability Handre Pollard did enough to again help remedy the situation for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tests positive for banned substance, ruled out for All Blacks tour

Springbok and Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has denied violating anti-doping rules after testing positive for a banned substance.
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi Soccer
  3. Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tests positive for banned substance, ruled ... Rugby
  4. SA suffer record defeat in dead rubber Down Under Cricket
  5. Mngqithi reveals the secret behind Sundowns' success Soccer

Latest Videos

Why are glaciers melting faster than ever? | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 August 2025