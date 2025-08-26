With wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe injured, Makazole Mapimpi, who joined the team in Cape Town last week, will make the trip.
The only forward from the squad that faced Australia to miss out on selection was utility forward Cobus Wiese, who has been placed on standby.
“The group of players has been working hard together since our first training camp in June, and most have been playing together for years,” Erasmus said.
“The newer players in the squad showed in the incoming series and in the last two matches against Australia that they are ready for this challenge.
“Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux and Jan-Hendrik Wessels have been medically cleared from their niggles, while all the players who faced Australia in Cape Town have received a clean bill of health.
“Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but all the teams in the competition are ranked among the top sides in the world, and each one has the potential to beat the other on the day.
Fit Siya Kolisi to lead Boks into battle against the All Blacks
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Talismanic captain Siya Kolisi has been declared fit to lead the Springboks into battle when they face their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, in back-to-back Tests in September.
After missing the second Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town because of a knee injury, Kolisi returns for showdowns against the All Blacks in Auckland (September 6) and Wellington (September 13).
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will give a huge sigh of relief that he will be able to call on his inspirational leader to rally the troops on their toughest assignment of the season.
There were no surprises in the squad, and Erasmus opted to stick with players who did duty in the opening two games of the Rugby Championship.
Kolisi’s calming head in the heat of battle will be key for the Boks as they bid to defend their Rugby Championship title.
A total of 36 of the 38 players in last week’s squad for the Wallabies retained their places in the group for the second leg of their campaign.
As Mr Reliable, Handré Pollard reaffirms his position in Bok team
With wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe injured, Makazole Mapimpi, who joined the team in Cape Town last week, will make the trip.
The only forward from the squad that faced Australia to miss out on selection was utility forward Cobus Wiese, who has been placed on standby.
“The group of players has been working hard together since our first training camp in June, and most have been playing together for years,” Erasmus said.
“The newer players in the squad showed in the incoming series and in the last two matches against Australia that they are ready for this challenge.
“Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux and Jan-Hendrik Wessels have been medically cleared from their niggles, while all the players who faced Australia in Cape Town have received a clean bill of health.
“Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but all the teams in the competition are ranked among the top sides in the world, and each one has the potential to beat the other on the day.
EDITORIAL | Boks bounce back to bury the ghosts of Ellis Park
“In the past two months alone, Australia defeated us at Ellis Park and went down narrowly in their British & Irish Lions Series defeat, while Argentina defeated New Zealand last weekend and the British & Irish Lions.
“We are not paying much attention to our historic records in New Zealand. We learnt valuable lessons from our first game against Australia, and we know exactly what we have to do to reach our standards and improve as the competition progresses,” Erasmus said.
“We are under no illusions that the two games are going to be huge, and every match against the All Blacks is epic, given the rivalry between the teams.
“SA won our last four matches against them dating back to 2023, which marked only the second time in history that we defeated them four times in a row, and there is no doubt that will motivate the two teams,” he said.
MORE
Boks on track again after win, says Rassie
Boks bounce back but...
Bok Women turn attention to Italy after thumping minnows Brazil in WC opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos