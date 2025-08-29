Rugby

Boks' assistant coach Tony Brown expects epic encounter against All Blacks at Eden Park

29 August 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown is expecting tough clash against New Zealand.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown says the desire to win by New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park is the right tonic to boost the Rugby Championship clash next Saturday. 

The All Blacks are invincible in the cauldron of Eden Park in Auckland, having last lost a Test match at the venue in 1994, and Brown is expecting another epic encounter. 

Looking ahead to the hugely anticipated clash, Brown said the Test match is their biggest challenge since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against the same opponents in France,  where they won by one point.

The Springboks arrived in Auckland on Thursday and returned to field training on Friday after gym and recovery sessions. 

“I think it's probably the biggest game since the Rugby World Cup Final so the players are excited,” said Brown.  

“The All Blacks are going to be desperate to win, and so will the Springboks, which should make for an amazing game.”  

The Boks have won their last four matches against the All Blacks, but Brown said they are going to difficult to beat because they are playing in their backyard. 

“The feeling in the camp is mainly excitement,” he said.  

“The Eden Park record is on the line, and it’s an amazing opportunity for us to go out there and take on the challenge.” 

The former All Black flyhalf said the margins in the competition are very small, especially with all four participating teams having won a match in the first two rounds. 

However, he is hopeful they can take a step forward in their campaign on the tour.  

“Every Test is important in the Rugby Championship and it’s always going to come down to one or two games, so hopefully we can win the key ones and make a push in New Zealand and return to South Africa with some points on the board.”

Asked what the team had to do to break their hoodoo at Eden Park, where the Boks last defeated the All Blacks in 1937, Brown said: “We have to make sure we prepare well, be excited about the challenge, put our best foot forward on the day and play as hard as we can when we get onto the field.”  

Brown was pleased with the way the team has settled in New Zealand since arriving at their hotel in the early hours on Thursday and said there is a good vibe in the camp.  

“The team travelled well.

“Obviously, the first few days [after the long journey] are all about recovery and starting to get our plans together to get ready to take on the All Blacks.”  

