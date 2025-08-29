Such is the nature of international sport that only an improved performance by the Springbok Women against Italy on Sunday will give justice to their fine win over Brazil in the opening match of their 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign.
This is the view of Springbok Women centre Zintle Mpupha as they prepare to face Italy in a crucial Pool D clash at the York Community Stadium on Sunday.
“We started very well and we are happy we did, but it will all fall flat on Sunday if we don’t repeat that type of performance,” said Mpupha, 31.
“We did get the momentum needed, but it is also important to put that good win behind us as Italy will be a new challenge, one where we need to do it all over again.”
Italy’s abilities are well-known, with their last encounter less than a year ago resulting in a close win for the European side, but Mpupha feels the result can be overturned.
“This is the biggest game in our lives. If we get past Italy we will be in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs, which was what we came here for,” she said.
“They are a very skilled team with good attacking skills, but so are we. It is going to be a wonderful match. Some of the tries we scored against Brazil were well executed,” Mpupha said, crediting their excellent ball runners.
‘This is the biggest game in our lives’: Mpupha as Bok Women prepare for WC clash against Italy
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Such is the nature of international sport that only an improved performance by the Springbok Women against Italy on Sunday will give justice to their fine win over Brazil in the opening match of their 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign.
This is the view of Springbok Women centre Zintle Mpupha as they prepare to face Italy in a crucial Pool D clash at the York Community Stadium on Sunday.
“We started very well and we are happy we did, but it will all fall flat on Sunday if we don’t repeat that type of performance,” said Mpupha, 31.
“We did get the momentum needed, but it is also important to put that good win behind us as Italy will be a new challenge, one where we need to do it all over again.”
Italy’s abilities are well-known, with their last encounter less than a year ago resulting in a close win for the European side, but Mpupha feels the result can be overturned.
“This is the biggest game in our lives. If we get past Italy we will be in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs, which was what we came here for,” she said.
“They are a very skilled team with good attacking skills, but so are we. It is going to be a wonderful match. Some of the tries we scored against Brazil were well executed,” Mpupha said, crediting their excellent ball runners.
Springbok Women step up preparations for Italian clash
“We scored some nice tries. We have very balanced runners out wide and power runners closer to the pack and they combined nicely. It was great to play that kind of rugby in front of a good crowd at Northampton.
“The crowds have been great in the first round of matches and we cannot wait to go out there and experienced more of that in York.”
Mpupha had an impressive outing at Franklin's Gardens, making 148m with 14 ball carries, and completing 10 of her 11 tackles.
She noted with a smile the reaction the Springbok Women “Bomb Squad” evoked last weekend, saying they had tagged onto the concept made popular by the Springboks.
“It is great to have a whole bench of energy coming onto the field. It certainly provides the remaining players with a nice boost,” she said about the introduction of all eight finishers after 50 minutes of play against Brazil.
Boks get down to business after arriving in New Zealand for Tests with All Blacks
For Mpupha, who is South Africa’s leading try-scorer with 20 five-pointers in 27 Tests, the weekend could see an extension of the achievement.
However, that is not where the focus is, but rather what she can do for the team.
“We have a new job at hand and this week was all about ourselves and how we prepared to be at our best come Sunday,” she said.
“Knowing you represent your country, family and supporters is a massive boost and to combine that with clarity on the task at hand and a willingness to leave everything out there gives me confidence for this very important match.”
READ MORE:
Fit Siya Kolisi to lead Boks into battle against the All Blacks
Boks on track again after win, says Rassie
EDITORIAL | Boks bounce back to bury the ghosts of Ellis Park
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names squad for New Zealand tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos