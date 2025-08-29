Rugby

‘This is the biggest game in our lives’: Mpupha as Bok Women prepare for WC clash against Italy

29 August 2025 - 09:06 By SPORTS REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok Women centre Zintle Mpupha is looking forward to the World Cup clash against Italy.
Springbok Women centre Zintle Mpupha is looking forward to the World Cup clash against Italy.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Such is the nature of international sport that only an improved performance by the Springbok Women against Italy on Sunday will give justice to their fine win over Brazil in the opening match of their 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign. 

This is the view of Springbok Women centre Zintle Mpupha as they prepare to face Italy in a crucial Pool D clash at the York Community Stadium on Sunday.

“We started very well and we are happy we did, but it will all fall flat on Sunday if we don’t repeat that type of performance,” said Mpupha, 31.  

“We did get the momentum needed, but it is also important to put that good win behind us as Italy will be a new challenge, one where we need to do it all over again.” 

Italy’s abilities are well-known, with their last encounter less than a year ago resulting in a close win for the European side, but Mpupha feels the result can be overturned. 

“This is the biggest game in our lives. If we get past Italy we will be in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs, which was what we came here for,” she said. 

“They are a very skilled team with good attacking skills, but so are we. It is going to be a wonderful match. Some of the tries we scored against Brazil were well executed,” Mpupha said, crediting their excellent ball runners. 

Springbok Women step up preparations for Italian clash

Springbok Women will be out to secure a top two finish in their group when they take on Italy in the second match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We scored some nice tries. We have very balanced runners out wide and power runners closer to the pack and they combined nicely. It was great to play that kind of rugby in front of a good crowd at Northampton. 

“The crowds have been great in the first round of matches and we cannot wait to go out there and experienced more of that in York.” 

Mpupha had an impressive outing at Franklin's Gardens, making 148m with 14 ball carries, and completing 10 of her 11 tackles. 

She noted with a smile the reaction the Springbok Women “Bomb Squad” evoked last weekend, saying they had tagged onto the concept made popular by the Springboks. 

“It is great to have a whole bench of energy coming onto the field. It certainly provides the remaining players with a nice boost,” she said about the introduction of all eight finishers after 50 minutes of play against Brazil. 

Boks get down to business after arriving in New Zealand for Tests with All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says their immediate task after arriving in New Zealand in the early hours of Thursday is recovery sessions before ...
Sport
1 day ago

For Mpupha, who is South Africa’s leading try-scorer with 20 five-pointers in 27 Tests, the weekend could see an extension of the achievement.

However, that is not where the focus is, but rather what she can do for the team. 

“We have a new job at hand and this week was all about ourselves and how we prepared to be at our best come Sunday,” she said. 

“Knowing you represent your country, family and supporters is a massive boost and to combine that with clarity on the task at hand and a willingness to leave everything out there gives me confidence for this very important match.” 

READ MORE:

Fit Siya Kolisi to lead Boks into battle against the All Blacks

Talismanic captain Siya Kolisi has been declared fit to lead the Springboks into battle when they face their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks on track again after win, says Rassie

Back on the horse after a much-needed win over the Wallabies, the Springboks are champing at the bit to unsaddle their fiercest rivals, the All ...
Sport
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Boks bounce back to bury the ghosts of Ellis Park

Boks will travel to New Zealand with the championship wide open after the All Blacks were stunned by Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names squad for New Zealand tour

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has picked a squad of tried and tested campaigners, who featured in the opening two Rugby Championship matches against ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich Sport
  2. Akani Simbine settles for second, but injury blow for Bayanda Walaza Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  4. How Bafana coach Broos convinced Khuliso Mudau to return to Sundowns training Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos includes Mbokazi in his squad for WC qualifiers against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

New dinosaur is unlike anything we've ever found | Unique armoured dinosaur ...
DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals