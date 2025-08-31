Rugby

Faf de Klerk to join Springboks in Auckland

31 August 2025 - 12:10 By Sports Staff
Faf de Klerk is joining the Springboks in New Zealand.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Faf de Klerk will join the Springboks in New Zealand as additional cover at scrumhalf for the second leg of their Rugby Championship campaign against the All Blacks, with matches in Auckland and Wellington.

The experienced De Klerk’s inclusion in the squad increases the size of the group preparing for the first Test in Auckland to 36 players, after Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi remained behind in South Africa earlier this week to attend to family matters.

The Springboks face arch-rivals the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, before travelling to Wellington for their second match on the tour at Wellington Regional Stadium on September 13.

SA Rugby media

