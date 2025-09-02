Rugby

All Blacks turn to ‘Professor’ Smith as Springboks showdown looms

Former assistant coach has been a crucial player in some of the biggest triumphs in NZ rugby

02 September 2025 - 15:13 By Ian Ransom
Coaching guru Wayne Smith has been mentoring the All Blacks ahead of their huge clash against the Springboks. File photo
Image: Paul Seiser/www.photosport.co.nz/BackpagePix

New Zealand are drawing on “gold nuggets” of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepare for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.

Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed “The Professor” for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role — a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.

“Smithy's been with us this week. He's a mentor to the group,” Hansen told reporters on Tuesday.

“Having him around, talking about the All Blacks' legacy and history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in.”

Smith was a crucial player in some of the biggest triumphs in New Zealand rugby, as an assistant coach to Graham Henry during the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup win on home soil and under Steve Hansen in their successful title defence in England in 2015.

He stepped down from the All Blacks in 2017 but returned to international coaching to guide New Zealand to victory in the Covid-19-delayed Women's World Cup in 2022.

Loose forward Wallace Sititi said Smith's input had been invaluable, especially for younger players navigating the intensity of Test week.

“He’s a legend in his own right, someone who’s been through these moments,” Sititi said.

“The little gold nuggets that he’s throwing around — it’s something special and something we take very seriously.”

The world No 1 All Blacks are top of the Rugby Championship table but under scrutiny after their first-ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina.

Another loss to the Springboks at their Eden Park stronghold will heap further pressure on head coach Scott Robertson.

Hansen, however, said the Springboks' Test came at the right time for the hosts to understand where they truly rank.

“It’s exactly the challenge the team needs to see where we’re at,” he said.

“The world champions at Eden Park — it's a huge opportunity.” 

Reuters

