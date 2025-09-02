All Blacks turn to ‘Professor’ Smith as Springboks showdown looms
Former assistant coach has been a crucial player in some of the biggest triumphs in NZ rugby
New Zealand are drawing on “gold nuggets” of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepare for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.
Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed “The Professor” for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role — a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.
“Smithy's been with us this week. He's a mentor to the group,” Hansen told reporters on Tuesday.
“Having him around, talking about the All Blacks' legacy and history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in.”
Scott Robertson on what he's seen from the Springboks this year 👀— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 1, 2025
The All Blacks host the Boks on Saturday morning at Eden Park with kick-off at 09:05 🇳🇿🇿🇦#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/wtNmzAhq4e
Smith was a crucial player in some of the biggest triumphs in New Zealand rugby, as an assistant coach to Graham Henry during the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup win on home soil and under Steve Hansen in their successful title defence in England in 2015.
He stepped down from the All Blacks in 2017 but returned to international coaching to guide New Zealand to victory in the Covid-19-delayed Women's World Cup in 2022.
Loose forward Wallace Sititi said Smith's input had been invaluable, especially for younger players navigating the intensity of Test week.
“He’s a legend in his own right, someone who’s been through these moments,” Sititi said.
The Springbok Women inspiring the men in New Zealand 👏— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 2, 2025
Coach Stick, Cheslin Kolbe, Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie have a message for the team after they secured their #RWC2025 quarter-final spot 🇿🇦#SSRugby | #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/xJe3rMcli7
“The little gold nuggets that he’s throwing around — it’s something special and something we take very seriously.”
The world No 1 All Blacks are top of the Rugby Championship table but under scrutiny after their first-ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina.
Another loss to the Springboks at their Eden Park stronghold will heap further pressure on head coach Scott Robertson.
Hansen, however, said the Springboks' Test came at the right time for the hosts to understand where they truly rank.
“It’s exactly the challenge the team needs to see where we’re at,” he said.
“The world champions at Eden Park — it's a huge opportunity.”
Reuters