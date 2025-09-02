All Blacks turn to ‘Professor’ Smith as Springboks showdown looms

New Zealand are drawing on “gold nuggets” of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepare for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.

Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed “The Professor” for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role — a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.

“Smithy's been with us this week. He's a mentor to the group,” Hansen told reporters on Tuesday.

“Having him around, talking about the All Blacks' legacy and history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in.”