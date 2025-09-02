Erasmus delays naming Springbok squad for All Blacks clash
With so much at stake and many variables to consider, SA coach seeks to ‘even things out more’
Such is the enormity of the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has delayed announcing his squad until later in the week.
Erasmus usually announces his squad on a Tuesday but has held back until Thursday due to “a few contributing factors” as the Springboks prepare for the visit to the cauldron of Eden Park.
It is at this feared venue in Auckland where the All Blacks are almost unbeatable. They have not lost a Test match there since 1994 and world champions South Africa last tasted victory at Eden Park in 1937.
“It’s a tough match for both sides and they are a team that we need to analyse thoroughly,” Erasmus said.
“Over and above that, we are not sure what team they are going to announce. We also have a few injured players at home and one or two who are not available for selection this week.
“So there’s a bit of an unknown factor for us both and by announcing our team later in the week, we believe it will even things out more.”
Erasmus clarified veteran scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who joined the team at the weekend, was called up to the squad as cover and not to replace hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who stayed in South Africa to attend to a family matter.
“Faf did not replace Bongi. Morné van den Berg suffered a niggle at training but he trained fully today [Monday] and is looking good.
“Faf was called up as a precaution — he is an experienced player and brings a lot to the team.
“In Bongi’s case, there’s an illness in his family and he’ll join us as quickly as he can, but we have sufficient cover in that position with Malcom [Marx], Marnus [van der Merwe] and Jan-Hendrik [Wessels], who can also cover prop.”
Erasmus admitted the build-up to the huge clash is “nervy” for both teams but disagreed it is the biggest for them since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France, where the Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11.
“Facing New Zealand away from home is always a challenge and playing at Eden Park will make both teams equally desperate. There’s no doubt the players will throw everything out there on Saturday.
“There is a huge rivalry between the sides and the history between us is tremendous. Playing against New Zealand in their backyard and knowing that according to the world rankings we are currently the top two teams is special, and we don’t need more motivation than that. It’s going to be a nervy week for both teams.
“It would be a slap in the face to Australia and Argentina for us to say this is the biggest game since then [the 2023 final].
“Just as that final was a must-win game, both teams are in a similar situation this week and next week, with an eye on trying to win the Rugby Championship.
“One must also not forget they got a red card in the World Cup final and we were shown two yellow cards,” Erasmus said, as he also shot down the hype surrounding playing at Eden Park.
“People are making a big deal of the Eden Park record and, of course, it adds pressure for both teams. But if one looks back a few weeks ago, we lost against Australia at Ellis Park, and it’s now history.
“For us, it’s a huge honour to get the chance to play at Eden Park and it’s a great opportunity for us.”