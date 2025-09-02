Erasmus delays naming Springbok squad for All Blacks clash

Such is the enormity of the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has delayed announcing his squad until later in the week.

Erasmus usually announces his squad on a Tuesday but has held back until Thursday due to “a few contributing factors” as the Springboks prepare for the visit to the cauldron of Eden Park.

It is at this feared venue in Auckland where the All Blacks are almost unbeatable. They have not lost a Test match there since 1994 and world champions South Africa last tasted victory at Eden Park in 1937.

“It’s a tough match for both sides and they are a team that we need to analyse thoroughly,” Erasmus said.