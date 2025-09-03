Kolbe relishing opportunity to weave his magic for Boks at Eden Park

It will be his first time playing at the cauldron of Eden Park — where the All Blacks have not lost a Test match since 1994 — and mercurial Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe is champing at the bit to weave his magic at the feared venue.

South Africa take on New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, with both teams desperate for a win to boost their ambitions in the Rugby Championship that remains wide open after three rounds of matches.

“Every opportunity I receive to play against the All Blacks, especially with the history behind matches between the sides, is huge and that is a sentiment we all share,” Kolbe said.

“We are facing the No 1-ranked side in the world and as a player you want to measure yourself against them individually and as a team, to see where you are and if you are still on par, so I am excited.