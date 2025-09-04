Rugby

Uncapped scrumhalf Preston eyes Test debut as All Blacks name team for Boks

Sititi starts at No 8 with Parker moving to the blindside in coach Robertson’s XV for Eden Park clash

04 September 2025 - 10:29 By Ian Ransom
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.
Image: PA Images-BackpagePix

Uncapped scrumhalf Kyle Preston is poised to make his New Zealand debut off the bench on Saturday against world champions South Africa in the crunch Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park.

The 25-year-old Preston could become New Zealand's eighth debutant of 2025, continuing a breakout season that began with a hat-trick on his Super Rugby debut for the Canterbury Crusaders.

His selection comes as Finlay Christie earns the No 9 jersey in place of Cortez Ratima, who has been ruled out with a rib fracture.

“All of our debutants this year have earned their shot, and Kyle’s no different,” head coach Scott Robertson said in a New Zealand Rugby statement on Thursday.

“He’s a smart, composed halfback who backs himself and drives the game. That’s what we’ll need against a side like South Africa.”

In the forwards, Wallace Sititi starts at No 8 with Simon Parker moving to the blindside, shifting Tupou Vaa’i back to lock.

Prop Tyrel Lomax is also back in the match-day 23 with a spot on the bench after recovering from a hand injury.

Loose forward Ardie Savea will become the team’s 15th Test centurion starting at openside flanker.

“Ardie embodies everything that makes an All Black,” Robertson said. “His passion, his leadership, his 'mana' [Māori concept for supernatural force] — we’ll be playing for him this weekend.”

Emoni Narawa replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing.

The All Blacks are top of the Rugby Championship table ahead of fourth-placed South Africa but the hosts are under pressure after losing their first match to the Pumas in Argentina with a 29-23 setback in Buenos Aires in the previous Test.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus name his squad on Thursday, making four changes to the team that beat Australia in Cape Town, including the return of Siya Kolisi at No 8, though centre Jesse Kriel retains the captaincy.

The Boks bounced back to winning ways against Australia last week after a shock loss to the Wallabies at Ellis Park.

New Zealand team:

15-Will Jordan, 14-Emoni Narawa, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Finlay Christie, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea (vice-captain), 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Fabian Holland, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Damian McKenzie 

Reuters

