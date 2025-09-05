Mana from Wellington, Savea brings up his ton against Springboks

Ardie Savea is one of the most competitive players to have ever graced a rugby field so it is appropriate that the New Zealand loose forward will win his 100th cap against South Africa in the Rugby Championship this weekend.

The All Blacks-Springboks rivalry is the greatest Test rivalry in the southern hemisphere, if not the entire world, and New Zealand will be putting their 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park on the line in Saturday's blockbuster clash.

“You couldn't ask for anything more as a footy player, I guess,” Savea said after the team naming on Thursday.

“We hugely respect the Springboks, and we hugely respect Eden Park. It's a great challenge, and something that is going to be hard and tough, but something for all of us to look towards.”