Springboks relishing ‘biggest Test’ in Eden Park showdown with All Blacks

The weight of history may be against them but the Springboks are excited by the challenge of taking on the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, a ground where South Africa have not won a test since 1937.

“The magnitude of the game is something that excites me,” stand-in captain Jesse Kriel said on Friday.

“I think as a competitor, and most guys will say the same thing, you want to be involved in the biggest of Test matches and this is right up there.

“You want to test yourself against the best, whether it's in your position, or whether it's [against a team higher] in the world rankings.

“It doesn't get any bigger and any more exciting than this for a player.”