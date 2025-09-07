Rugby

All Blacks’ battling defensive qualities against Boks earn Robertson's praise

‘When you play a World Cup-winning side, you're not going to win every moment. You've got to stay in the fight’

07 September 2025 - 12:31 By Michael Church
Quinn Tupaea celebrates scoring a try for the All Blacks in their 2025 Rugby Championship win against the Springboks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Image: Brett Phibbs-www.photosport.nz-BackpagePix

Scott Robertson praised his All Blacks' defensive resilience after securing a 24-17 win over the Springboks in Auckland on Saturday that eased the pressure on the New Zealand coach after last month's Rugby Championship loss to Argentina.

Tries by Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan and Quinn Tupaea set the home side up for a win over the world champions that takes Robertson's side back to the top of the standings ahead of a second clash with the South Africans in Wellington on Saturday.

“These two teams played some really good footy,” said Robertson. “We gave away a couple of penalties but we defended. We knew it would go back and forward.

“When you play a World Cup-winning side, you're not going to win every moment. You've got to stay in the fight.

“It turned into a scrap once the rain came and a couple of calls went either way, but we kept competing and won the moments that mattered.

“We didn't want to waste the lesson from Argentina, where our gear wasn't high enough and preparation wasn't good enough. This week the prep was where it needed to be, and that's what I enjoyed.”

The victory extended the All Blacks' unbeaten run at Eden Park to 51 matches and was their second in the Rugby Championship this year, taking Robertson's team a point clear of Australia after three matches.

“You only really learn by experience,” said Robertson. “You can do mental skills work but when you're out there you've got to apply it.

“The leadership group did a great job this week owning key parts. Coaches, management and players all put their hands up.”

The win came at a cost, however, with wing Narawa unlikely to be available for Saturday's game due to a rib injury while first-choice hooker Codie Taylor has been ruled out as a result of a concussion sustained at Eden Park. 

Reuters

