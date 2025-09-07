All Blacks’ battling defensive qualities against Boks earn Robertson's praise

Scott Robertson praised his All Blacks' defensive resilience after securing a 24-17 win over the Springboks in Auckland on Saturday that eased the pressure on the New Zealand coach after last month's Rugby Championship loss to Argentina.

Tries by Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan and Quinn Tupaea set the home side up for a win over the world champions that takes Robertson's side back to the top of the standings ahead of a second clash with the South Africans in Wellington on Saturday.

“These two teams played some really good footy,” said Robertson. “We gave away a couple of penalties but we defended. We knew it would go back and forward.

“When you play a World Cup-winning side, you're not going to win every moment. You've got to stay in the fight.