Schmidt calls on Wallabies to improve preparations before Pumas rematch
Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Australia coach Joe Schmidt wants his Wallabies side to be more focused in their preparations ahead of Saturday's second Rugby Championship meeting with Argentina to avoid making another slow start against Los Pumas in Sydney.
Schmidt's team needed a last-gasp Angus Bell try to emerge with a 28-24 win in Townsville on Saturday, a result the New Zealander felt was harsh on the battling South Americans.
“That's just not fair on the Pumas,” Schmidt said. “They are such a good side. They made a couple of errors that let us off the hook. We've got to be conscious of that.
“Next week that may not be the case and we're going to have to make sure we roll our sleeves up during the week to be better in the first half. We know they're going to be.”
Tries from Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras along with three penalties from Santi Carreras had given Argentina a 21-7 lead at the interval, but Joseph Suaalii inspired a second-half Wallabies comeback before Bell's late winning try.
Saved by Bell, Australia edge Argentina in Townsville
