Bok Women lost to France but have eyes on bigger picture
‘We rested nine front-line players and they will be ready and fresh for New Zealand next week’
The Springbok Women are not proud of their big defeat against France in their final Pool D match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, but nevertheless believe there are many positives to take from their performance in Northampton on Sunday.
The South Africans suffered a disappointing 57-10 defeat at Franklin’s Gardens, meaning they finished second in the pool and will face New Zealand in their quarterfinal in Exeter on Saturday (2pm South African time).
“France played very well today and we did not,” Bok coach Swys de Bruin said. “The reality is they are ranked fourth in the world and that showed.
“In fact, the top four sides in the world all scored 40 or more points to win their final pool matches this weekend, which shows the gap between them and the rest right now.
Clock in the red, Nadine Roos turns the afterburners on 😤🇿🇦#RWC2025 | #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/If9gmM8Ba8— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 7, 2025
“There are positives, though. We rested nine front-line players and they will be ready and fresh for New Zealand next week.
"[The match] also exposed nine players to the harsh realities of what World Cups are all about. One can look at that as an investment [going] into the future.”
De Bruin was, however, concerned about a number of areas of this team’s play.
“We came up against a very good pack and they dominated us. I did not expect that.
“They were very clinical and scored from every opportunity, while our inability to protect our ball handed them easy points. The red card we received also did not make things easier, but despite all of that, we have something to work with this week.”
South Africa just unloaded their whole bench...— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 7, 2025
Here comes the bomb squad 🇿🇦 #RWC2025 | #FRAvRSA pic.twitter.com/cFIkwLWGwO
He said the Boks have huge respect for the Black Ferns, who beat Ireland 40-0 in their final pool match. Having played New Zealand’s next-best side in Cape Town last month will help South Africa prepare for the quarterfinal — the first time they will contest in the knockout stages in the tournament.
“Sixteen teams arrived here and eight are on their way home,” said De Bruin.
“We still have a chance to make more history, despite being huge underdogs. As you saw against Les Bleus, our girls never gave up and scored the last points of the match.
“That fighting spirit is something that will always give us a chance.”
The team travelled to Exeter on Monday and will have their first training session on Tuesday.
SA Rugby