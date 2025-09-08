Bok Women lost to France but have eyes on bigger picture

The Springbok Women are not proud of their big defeat against France in their final Pool D match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, but nevertheless believe there are many positives to take from their performance in Northampton on Sunday.

The South Africans suffered a disappointing 57-10 defeat at Franklin’s Gardens, meaning they finished second in the pool and will face New Zealand in their quarterfinal in Exeter on Saturday (2pm South African time).

“France played very well today and we did not,” Bok coach Swys de Bruin said. “The reality is they are ranked fourth in the world and that showed.

“In fact, the top four sides in the world all scored 40 or more points to win their final pool matches this weekend, which shows the gap between them and the rest right now.