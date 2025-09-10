Excitement and nerves for Hooker ahead of first Bok start in NZ

Springbok utility back Ethan Hooker, who will earn his first Test start in Saturday's second Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Wellington, said the occasion was a dream come true.

He said, like to the rest of the newlook Bok backline, his objective will be to express himself.

The enthusiastic back, who is equally comfortable at wing and centre, will earn his third Test cap and while he admitted that there was a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of the game, his focus was solely on doing the job to the best of his ability.

The 22-year-old, who can off the bench in Saturday's 24-17 defeat at Eden Park, described earning his first Test start, where he will be deployed on the left wing, as “an awesome feeling”.

“After playing last week and feeling the intensity of the game, it made me realise the difference between playing URC and international rugby,” Hooker said.