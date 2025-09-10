Excitement and nerves for Hooker ahead of first Bok start in NZ
‘Playing here is obviously a dream come true and I just want to go out there and make the most of the opportunity’
Springbok utility back Ethan Hooker, who will earn his first Test start in Saturday's second Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Wellington, said the occasion was a dream come true.
He said, like to the rest of the newlook Bok backline, his objective will be to express himself.
The enthusiastic back, who is equally comfortable at wing and centre, will earn his third Test cap and while he admitted that there was a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of the game, his focus was solely on doing the job to the best of his ability.
The 22-year-old, who can off the bench in Saturday's 24-17 defeat at Eden Park, described earning his first Test start, where he will be deployed on the left wing, as “an awesome feeling”.
“After playing last week and feeling the intensity of the game, it made me realise the difference between playing URC and international rugby,” Hooker said.
🗣️ "I remember standing there, watching the Haka, thinking this is amazing, this is so cool!"— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 9, 2025
Ethan Hooker gets his first start in a Springbok jersey this weekend after being named in the 11 jersey.#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/5hs5388ZX3
“I’ve never been to New Zealand before, so the jetlag was something new for me, but I remember waking up early to watch matches between the sides with my father, so driving to Eden Park last week was very special.
“Coming to New Zealand and playing here is obviously a dream come true and I just want to go out there and make the most of the opportunity.”
With Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opting for a fast and exciting young backline for the clash, Hooker said the players were relishing the opportunity. He gave credit to experienced heads such as Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende for their role in getting the players ready for the match.
“We are privileged to have guys like Jesse and Damian in the squad – they’ve calmed us down a lot.
“We’ve been training with them for a few months now and learning from them in the process, which will give us confidence going onto the pitch.
“We definitely won’t be playing with fear, as some people think. Our goal is to go out there and play as well as we can, just as any other player would.
🗣️ "If we don't win this game we probably out of the Championship so it's a big ask for the players."— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 8, 2025
Rassie Erasmus on naming his team on a Monday and selecting a number of young starters for this weekend's clash with the All Blacks.#SSRugby | #TheRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/ljscq7AgtA
“The combinations are working really well at training and in general the guys are not feeling pressure, which is a positive that we can take into this weekend.”
Hooker shot down suggestions opting for younger players rather than the vastly experienced performers for this match placed extra pressure on the players.
“It’s a game of rugby and I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. Also, once you get on the pitch, Test caps become irrelevant. As a player, you have to focus on your job and do it to the best of your ability.”
After defeat in the first Test, Hooker admitted this is a vital clash for the Springboks to get their Rugby Championship campaign back on track.
“There’s definitely nerves and excitement, especially with the significance of the match in the title race - it’s a must-win game.
“The excitement comes from being on the pitch and being able to represent your country, and the nerves come from the stage you are playing on. It’s important to find the balance between those two on the day, so that you don’t get too nervous or excited and keep a calm head going into the game.”
The match kicks off at 9.05 am SA time.
SA Rugby media