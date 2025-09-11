All Blacks out to crush Springboks’ Rugby Championship title defence

The All Blacks will look to end the Springboks' Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday in a crunch match in Wellington where both sides have put their faith in raw talent to thrive under pressure.

After seeing off the South Africa 24-17 at Eden Park on Saturday, Scott Robertson's New Zealand lead the table on 10 points and can put the third-placed visitors out of contention with two rounds to spare.

Robertson's tactics and selections have not always won acclaim but few could fault the performance in Auckland where the hosts got the jump on the Boks with a fast start and then beat them at their own kicking game in rainy conditions.

With clearer weather forecast for Saturday night (kickoff 7.05pm in New Zealand, 9.05am SA time), Robertson has added a touch of flair, starting 22-year-old Noah Hotham at scrumhalf and picking uncapped Leroy Carter on the wing in place of the dumped Rieko Ioane.