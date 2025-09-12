Springbok rugby is mourning the deaths of 1970s legend Jan “Boland” Coetzee and Springbok fullback Bevin Fortuin.
Johannes Hermanus Hugo Coetzee, better known as “Jan Boland”, died at the age of 80 on Friday morning after a short illness.
Coetzee made his international debut against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town in 1974 at the age of 29 and played in six Tests until 1976, when he started in all four Tests against the All Blacks on their tour of South Africa.
Rated as one of the best fetchers of his time, Coetzee was a stalwart of Stellenbosch University and played in 127 matches for Western Province from 1967 to 1979. He also represented the Junior Springboks, SA XV, Gazelles and SA Universities.
“To lose a member of the South African rugby family is never easy and Jan Boland’s passing is a sad day for us all,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
SA rugby mourns Bevin Fortuin and Jan ‘Boland’ Coetzee
‘Jan was a pioneer: as a rugby player, for Maties, WP and the Springboks, but especially as a farmer and winemaker’
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“He was much more than a hard-working flanker and a legend of Western Province rugby, Jan Boland was a gentleman whose grace, humility and quiet strength left an indelible mark.
“Off the pitch his life was rich and varied. After retiring from rugby, he became a successful winemaker and leaves behind a legacy of excellence in the wine industry.”
A Coetzee family statement read: “It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Jan Boland Coetzee. Our father died early this morning at his Stellenbosch home after a brief illness.
“Though Jan’s health had been under pressure over the past few years, he demonstrated his characteristic determination until the end.
“Jan, a West Coast native, was a pioneer: as a rugby player, for Maties, WP and the Springboks, but especially as a farmer and winemaker. First at Kanonkop in Stellenbosch after which he moved to Vriesenhof, a farm we called home for many years.
“He was instrumental in establishing chardonnay and pinot noir varieties in South Africa. Jan was equally passionate about the work of the Landelike Stigting, which aims to better support agricultural workers. In 2019 he was honoured by his alma mater, Stellenbosch University, with an honorary doctorate — causing endless banter between him and his friends.”
Fortuin died aged 46 on Thursday.
The fullback played two Tests for the Springboks: against Ireland in Dublin in 2006 and against Australia in Sydney in 2007.
Boks’ backline in focus, forwards will win it, says Kolisi
Provincially he represented the SWD Eagles in 122 games between 2000 and 2010 and from 2005 to 2009 he played 79 times for the Cheetahs, including making 22 Super Rugby appearances.
Fortuin also played for the Emerging Springboks, SA U-21s and the Southern Kings.
“It is with deep sorrow and profound respect we mourn the passing of Bevin Fortuin, a man whose life embodied integrity, humility and unwavering dedication to the game of rugby and the communities it uplifted,” Alexander said.
“Bevin was more than a gifted player and coach; he was a mentor, a leader and a beacon of hope for many young athletes who saw in him the possibility of greatness grounded in grace. His contributions to South African rugby, on and off the field, were marked by quiet strength and a deep sense of purpose. He carried the jersey with pride and he wore his humanity even prouder.”
