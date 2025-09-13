Argentina flyhalf Santiago Carreras punished an undisciplined Australia with 23 points off the tee as the Pumas held on grimly for a 28-26 win in Sydney on Saturday to breathe new life into their Rugby Championship campaign.
A try-fest beckoned in afternoon sunshine at Sydney Football Stadium but Argentina needed only one through captain Julian Montoya, with Carreras doing the damage with seven penalties and a conversion in front of a sell-out crowd.
After trailing by 21 points at the 64th minute, the Wallabies roared back with two tries to Filipo Daugunu and another for Andrew Kellaway, trimming the deficit to two points with a minute left.
But the Pumas' defence quashed the Wallabies' final stand to turn the tables on the hosts a week after falling 28-24 in Townsville.
Argentina turn tables on Australia with 28-26 win in Sydney
Image: REUTERS/Pedro Lazaro Fernandez
