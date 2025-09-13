Rugby

IN PICS | Springboks sculpture stands tall in the heart of Soweto

13 September 2025 - 08:00 By Refilwe Kholomonyane
A sculpture which is built out of scrap material stands in the backroom of visual artist Mpho Ngwenyas home. The artist has been working on the project for over 7 years and hopes to display his work when the Springboks take on New Zealand tomorrow morning. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Mpho Ngwenya, a visual artist from Soweto, recalls the 1995 World Cup final well that was won by the Springboks at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, as he was invited that year by the Carlton Centre management to create a sculpture celebrating the victory.

This was after his previous work was featured in Sowetan newspaper.

The commission inspired him to create a 3m sculpture that would be on display in the centre for the final, where South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12. 

Thirty years later Ngwenya has done it again, creating a new sculpture to represent the Boks' victory against the All Blacks in the 2023 World Cup final in Paris. 

The sculpture, which took him two years to complete, is made from various recycled materials such as paper mesh, cement and styrofoam.

“There are two springboks [the animal] on either side. The one on the left carrying 12 small springboks is symbolic of teamwork. The hooves shaped as a rugby ball represent growth,” Ngwenya said.

“The other springbok has music notes that are reminiscent of the joy we felt singing Shosholoza throughout Doornfontein, Johannesburg, in 1995.

“The Springboks are celebrating 30 years, that's the reason I put a plus sign because I believe the Springboks will have many more victories, even in the generations to come, because their predecessors have achieved.”

30 years ago the Springboks beat New Zealand to become champions for the first time in history. The same year marked the start of democracy and the sport had brought the nation together. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Ngwenya believes rugby is a now a fully multiracial sport in participation and support, unlike in its past when it was seen as a sport for white people, and it now brings the country together more than ever.

“Taking our history into consideration, rugby was a white man's sport in our country and after democracy, gradually people of all races began to play the sport. You find all kinds of cultural groups and sport has become the new glue that binds all the cultural groups together, and that's what we need as a country.”

The Springboks play their second Test against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday (9.05am SA time).

Mpho Ngwenya a artist who has built a sculpture which is symbolic to the national rugby team out of waste products from his backyard. The artist has been working on this project for over 7 year. The rugby championship will take place tomorrow in New Zealand. The Springboks are hoping to turn around last week defeat into victory. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
