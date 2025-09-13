Rugby

Second half blitz takes New Zealand to 46-17 World Cup win over Bok Women

13 September 2025 - 16:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sam Taylor of Black Ferns getting tackled by Babalwa Latsha of South Africa during the 2025 International Womans Rugby Test match at Athlone Stadium on 26 July 2025.
Sam Taylor of Black Ferns getting tackled by Babalwa Latsha of South Africa during the 2025 International Womans Rugby Test match at Athlone Stadium on 26 July 2025.
Image: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix

Teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Sandy Park on Saturday.

South Africa starved New Zealand of the ball in the opening period and used their forward power to go to the break level at 10-10 but once the Black Ferns gained more possession, they ran their opponents ragged and scored eight tries in all.

Fullback Renee Holmes and number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker also scored two tries each to go with scores for centre Theresa Setefano and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo as their ability to move the ball at pace opened gaps in the South African defence.

Prop Babalwa Latsha, centre Aphiwe Ngwevu and forward Lerato Makua went over for the South Africans, who were appearing in their first World Cup quarterfinal and, having shown rapid improvement in recent years, will hope this campaign is the springboard women’s rugby needs in the country.

It was the proverbial game of two halves as South Africa had 81% of the possession in the opening period and kept the ball at close quarters, neutralising New Zealand's dangerous backs.

But three tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period killed the contest as New Zealand spread the ball through the hands and moved the South African defence across the park, executing with precision.

New Zealand will face the winners of Saturday’s second quarterfinal between Canada and Australia in Bristol in Friday's semifinals.

MORE:

SA rugby mourns Bevin Fortuin and Jan ‘Boland’ Coetzee

Springbok rugby is mourning the deaths of 1970s legend Jan “Boland” Coetzee and Springbok fullback Bevin Fortuin.
Sport
1 day ago

Rampaging South Africa power to record 43-10 win over All Blacks

South Africa shrugged off a litany of injuries to humiliate New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington on Saturday, subjecting the All Blacks to their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Argentina turn tables on Australia with 28-26 win in Sydney

Argentina flyhalf Santiago Carreras punished an undisciplined Australia with 23 points off the tee as the Pumas held on grimly for a 28-26 win in ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Bok Women have nothing to lose as they face up against Black Ferns

For SA 2025 has been a watershed year, with the World Cup quarterfinal a potential turning point
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie’s decision to cut sport funding was illegal, says Sascoc Sport
  2. Soweto Marathon entries open as organisers hit back at trustees Sport
  3. Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of ... Soccer
  4. Rampaging South Africa power to record 43-10 win over All Blacks Rugby
  5. I don’t want to raise hopes but I’ll do my best, vows 800m star Sekgodiso Sport

Latest Videos

Africa Matters: US aid cuts push refugees in Kenya into hunger
Springboks Immortalized in Art by Soweto Sculptor