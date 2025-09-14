“We did some unconventional things today yes, but we had to try to think out of the box a bit,” said De Bruin.
Springbok Women leave lasting legacy after historic World Cup quarterfinal run
The Springbok Women’s performances at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup were not only an indication of things to come, but will also leave a legacy that will inspire the next generation to emulate them.
That was the view of Bok Women head coach Swys de Bruin after the team bowed out of the tournament at the quarterfinal stage, after a 46-17 defeat to the defending champions, New Zealand’s Black Ferns with scores level at the break.
“What a performance by this team, coming into the tournament ranked 12th in the world and leaving it as one of the top eight sides,” said De Bruin.
“To add to that, to deliver such a great first half against the Black Ferns proved that it was no fluke, it showed that this team is here to stay and could be the sleeping giant of the women’s game.”
In previous Women’s Rugby World Cups, South Africa had only won three matches out of 18, but they played some breathtaking rugby against Brazil and Italy on their way to victory, and held the Black Ferns at 10-10 at the break of Saturday’s match in Exeter.
Second-half blitz takes New Zealand to 46-17 World Cup win over Bok Women
The Bok captain, who was playing in her fourth World Cup, said they are leaving the tournament with heads held high.
“This was the best Women’s World Cup performance ever by a South African team by far,” she said.
“The pleasing part of this was the enjoyment the team had in the last month, knowing that we were not only playing good rugby, but also leaving a benchmark for future teams. That was very important for us as a squad to do.
“We leave with pride and just want to wish the remaining teams well in the semifinals and final. And we will arrive back in South Africa next week knowing that the support we received from home helped us towards this milestone performance.”
